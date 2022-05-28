PNGRU Amends Calendar

As per PNGRU calendar, the next biggest rugby tournament after the recently concluded KPHL Super 7s series is the 4-Nations scheduled for June, however that maybe delayed by a month until after the elections.

After the successful conclusion to the inaugural KPHL PNGRU Super 7s series last week, the PNGRU executive has sat down to plan and decide on their next major event for the year, which is the 4-Nation Series.

The Series initially proposed to start on June 18, however with the elections underway they have made decided to reschedule the event for late July, after the elections.

PNGRU President, Paul Siwi when giving an update, explained the decision not to have the 4-nation challenge in June, this is to avoid any unexpected election-related incidences, which might compromise the safety and welfare of visiting teams.

PNG will be hosting the 4-Nation Series for the first time, which will feature Vanuatu, Cook Island, Niue and PNG.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, Siwi is encouraging all 17 associations around the country to continue with their local 15s competitions.

He said while the competitions are being played, the national selectors continue to move around and look at other potential rugby talents for the upcoming national 15s in July and NPC47s in August, leading up the Oceania 15s In October.

Siwi is also encouraging 7s players who participated in the recent KPHL Super 7s series to continue playing and maintain their form.