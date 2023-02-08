PNGRFL programs resume

In 2020 all its nationwide rugby league competitions and programs were suspended for four months from March to June amidst threats of COVID-19.

Since the suspension lapsed, a handful of individual leagues took it upon themselves to seek conditional approval and clearance from the National Pandemic Control Centre and provincial pandemic offices to continue with games.

Under special consideration PNGRFL applied leniency provided the Niupla Pasin Protocols were followed.

PNGRFL Development Unit this week organized a media brief to announce the office is back fully functional and more equipped with the necessary software that will capture proper records of all affiliated leagues and player database.

PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina admitted that for far too long there’s been no proper systems and guidelines in place to keep stats on the number of affiliated leagues and database for young boys and girls to track and monitor their development and progress through development programmes.

Hondina is again reminding existing and interested new leagues to make sure they fully understand the standard requirements and processes before they submit their applications.