PNGDF unites servicemen in rugby tournament

The rugby union challenge kicked off today and will run through to July 20, 2023, will see 10 teams representing various PNGDF establishments compete for the prestigious cup.

This year's tournament, held at the Igam Barracks and Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae, has received a significant boost with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) stepping up as a platinum sponsor.

As a company known for its unwavering commitment to community engagement, KPHL's Managing Director, Wapu Sonk, expressed his delight in contributing to the success of the annual event.

In line with the tournament's theme of "Duty of Care," KPHL recognizes the importance of fostering unity and discipline among individuals through the medium of sports.

Sonk emphasized that supporting the PNGDF event aligns perfectly with the company's philosophy of using sports as a catalyst for bringing people together.

While KPHL supports various sporting codes in the country, its collaboration with the PNGDF signifies a unique opportunity to reinforce camaraderie within the general community and among defense force members.

Notably, the organizers have made history by introducing a women's team to the competition this year, a move applauded by Sonk as it promotes gender inclusivity and equality.

He affirmed that Kumul Petroleum, as the national Petroleum and Energy Company, remains committed to supporting worthwhile community initiatives, particularly those undertaken by organizations like the PNGDF.

The company stands ready to extend its support to future ventures that contribute to the betterment of Papua New Guinea.

As the tournament kicks off with a grand military-style opening ceremony, the stage is set for a week of thrilling rugby union action, showcasing the skill, dedication, and camaraderie of the nation's servicemen.