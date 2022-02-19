PNG And Fiji Unite For Melanesian Bowl

The trial match is an important part of pre-season preparation for both teams’ thanks to support from Department of Foreign Affairs & International Trade (DFAIT), and the Australian Government’s Pacific-Aus Sports program.

It is also an opportunity for two proud cultures to unite in support of fellow Pacific nation Tonga.

Proceeds from the Melanesian Bowl will go towards the disaster relief efforts in Tonga as the country recovers from the January natural disaster.

SP PNG Hunters CEO Scott Barker shares in the excitement of being involved with the inaugural event, “We are extremely proud to be a part of the Melanesian Bowl. There is a fierce rivalry between PNG and Fiji and the players are all looking forward to the chance to represent their respective cultures.”

“We are also thankful to be in a position to support Tonga during these challenging times.

It is our hope that the Melanesian Bowl becomes a regular feature in the pre-season calendar and that we can take the game back to both Papua New Guinea and Fiji sometime in the near future.”

The Melanesian Bowl kicks off at 4:30pm at Bycroft Oval, Runaway Bay.