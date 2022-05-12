PNG Air, Dabaris Renew Partnership

The airline has been supporting the Dabaris since 2019, from when the club was formed into the competition. The Dabaris are representatives and ambassadors of Central Province.

With the development pathways established for up and coming players in the province and a strong following of fans and supporters, PNG Air is proud to support the rugby league franchise as it grows in the PNGNRL Competition.

PNG Air Chief Commercial Officer, Simon C. Pitt, said, “With Rugby League being Papua New Guinea’s national sport, we are pleased to support and continue our partnership with the Central Dabaris in the PNGNRL, as the sport develops in the country.”

“PNG Air has a very special place with the Dabaris club. As an inaugural franchise sponsor since 2019, the team has been able to travel well to match venues away from home quite comfortably,” said Dabaris Executive Director, Hubert Warupi.

He added that the quality of service is exceptional and PNG Air is an invaluable sponsor to the team and a friend to Central Province.

PNG Air extended their well wishes to the team with their recent win in the third round of the competition and as they travel to Goroka over the weekend for their next away game, flying PNG Air.