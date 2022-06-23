PNG 7s Pull Out

The teams were geared to participate in the 3-day event at the Navigation Homes stadium, Auckland however, due to international transit flight issues between Australia and New Zealand, the trip was cancelled at the last minute.

When confirming the news today, PNGRU President Paul Siwi said with international borders now opening up again, bookings have been a challenge, especially getting the Pukpuks and Palais 7s teams on group travel bookings between Sydney and Auckland on transit.

He said that since New Zealand opened its borders to international flights, seats have been fully booked making it impossible for group travel.

Meantime, Siwi said, their focus right now is on the upcoming HSBC World 7s Challenge in Chile, which is scheduled for end of July-early August, 2022.

He said although it would have been ideal to attend the Oceania Super 7s Tournament in Auckland as a warm up for Chile, however that won’t happen.

Siwi said this is the second time PNG has missed out attending such big events. Early this year, the Pukpuks were scheduled for the world qualifiers in Sydney in April, however the trip was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Although it was beyond everybody’s control, both teams have remained calm, cool and collected and staying committed and focus in preparation for Chile.

In the interim PNGRU is now looking at organizing alternative warm up matches to keep the teams’ fit and ready for the upcoming tournament.