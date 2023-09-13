PM’s XIII is back

The last time the PM’s XIII matches were held in PNG was back in 2018 for both the men and women. The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) on Tuesday 12th September, 2023 announced the PM’s XIII annual rugby league fixture to be held at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby this month.

PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina in making the announcement said the PNGRFL was delighted to see the game back in PNG after five years; and fans will be treated to a massive weekend of rugby league from the 23rd and 24th of September.

“For the first time in the history of the PM’s XIII matches, there will be 12 teams playing six games over two days. Something that’s never been done before and we look forward to welcoming all our fans over the two days,” Hondina said.

The PM’s XIII concept is an initiative of both the PNG and Australian governments since 2005 and is aimed at using rugby league to drive social awareness messages.

This year will see the introduction of the Australian school boys and girls taking on our Junior Kumuls and Orchids respectively, thanks to the Australian government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the National Rugby League.

The schedule for the weekend is as follows;

Saturday 23rd September 2023

12pm: Defence Women – PNGDF Vs ADF

2pm: PM’s XIII Women

4pm: PM’s XIII Men

Sunday 24th September 2023

12pm: Junior Orchids Vs Australian School Girls 2pm: Junior Kumuls Vs Australian School Boys

4pm: Defence Men – PNGDF Vs ADF

The drawcard matches are on Saturday, while on Sunday, the fans will be treated to the up-and coming stars of our game going head-to-head, with the Defence Men the final match of the day.

Meantime, the ticket prices have been priced accordingly with the prices consistent with the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, and the 2019 Great Britain Lions Tour to PNG.

While the Corporate Boxes have all been allocated to the Game’s major sponsors and dignitaries, there are still opportunities for individuals and companies to be a part of a weekend of world-class rugby league.