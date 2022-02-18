Play With Passion

NCD Governors CEO and Chairman of Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers Board, Dr Newton Albert highlighted this when launching the NCD Governors Cup Tournament at the Moresby Southside Fitness yesterday.

The launch marks the 19th year of the NCD Governors Cup tournament since NCDC Sports Desk took control in 2009, before that it was under the Morata Off-season League.

He strongly encouraged players and team officials to change their focus on winning prize money but rather use the tournament as a launching pad for their rugby league career.

The NCD Governor’s Cup is sanctioned by the PNGRFL and from its humble beginning it is now focused on uniting youths from suburbs, settlements and villages in NCD to display their rugby league skills and talents and encourage good sportsmanship.

Dr Newton echoed Governor Parkop’s strong passion for sport and his vision and aspiration to providing a pathway and opportunity for future rugby league stars to display themselves and get selected into the NCD franchise Port Moresby Vipers or other city franchise teams.