Pirika Scores Hat-Trick

Only minutes into the opening half when the flamboyant central boys shifted into top gear with speed machine and Man Of the Match Douglas Pirika from an interception deep inside Eagles half, showed a clean pair of heels as he set sail down the right flank before offloading to his centre and Captain Walen Tau Loi to score in the corner untouched.

Eagles on counterattack made an error inside Dabaris half, proved costly when the Baimuru flyer made another clean break on the left flank and raced 80 metres to score.

As if that was not enough Pirika was on show again from another interception to streak away for another 4 pointer just before halftime.

Pirika appeared battered and bruised after scoring and had to be assisted off the field.

All three conversions were way off target putting the score at 12 nil in favour of Dabaris.

Not to be out done, Eagles got one back through winger Elijah Peter for an unconverted try in the left corner to trail 12-4 at halftime,

Dabaris started off the second half the way they did in the first, with tries to Johnson Peter and Cyril Seiba, while Tekila Kini slotted 2 from 2, giving Dabaris a commanding lead of 24-4.

Eagles showed some resilience in the last 10 minutes with trjes to Norman William and Elijah Peter getting his 2nd to trail 14-24.

Surprisingly Dabaris speed machine Pirika, back from the casualty ward, finished off his hat-trick with a try right at the death for their 30 to 20 victory and Man Of the Match performance.