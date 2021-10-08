Photo of Panthers star and coach’s daughter sparks dating rumours

Indi Cleary, the younger sister of Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary, shared an Instagram post of their photo together.

The Daily Telegraph reports a Panthers official has claimed the pair are good friends and are not dating.

May came under fire this week following the team’s NRL Grand Final victory over South Sydney for posting a photo which showed him at court being supported by Ivan Cleary.

In November 2019 May pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent. In January 2020, the magistrate slammed his “reprehensible” conduct as he was handed a three-year good behaviour bond and ordered to perform 300 hours of community service.

May responded to the backlash by deleting the post earlier this week.

There were suggestions by some social media users May’s post made reference to his sex tape scandal.

“And the dirt that they threw on my name/turned to soil and I grew up out it/time for y’all to figure out what y’all gon’ do about it,” the caption read.

The post was up for a number of days but was no longer visible on May’s profile on Wednesday, suggesting it had been deleted.

May was heavily criticised for his Instagram post as Panthers players partied in Queensland, celebrating their premiership triumph.

Radio host Neil Breen and Fox League commentator Andrew Voss were among those to criticise May’s behaviour.

Source: foxsports.com.au