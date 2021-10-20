Patron thanks clubs and stakeholders

Matava, who’s also the controller of the provincial pandemic task force, said this year this year marked the successful revival of the Rabaul League which they would strive to continue and see it grow in participation, directly and indirectly.

The patron noted that the 2021 Rabaul Rugby League season also saw the redevelopment of the famous Queen Elizabeth Park which was an historic landmark of Rabaul town prior to the 1994 twin volcano eruptions. It also saw the establishment of the BSP Schools rugby league competition, Peace Cup, Fan Day, Coaching Clinics, and the Independence Nines tournament, and the launch of the Ashes Cup.

Matava also congratulated the winning teams from this season, and Junias Guan of 2021 premiers Tavui Giants, as the inaugural recipient of the Paul Chue Kumul No.1 senior men’s Man of the Match award.

The BSP Schools Rugby League Champions for 2021 are:

U14 Boys – Tavui Primary

U16 Boys – St Martin’s Primary

U18 Girls – St Martin’s Primary

In the Senior Competition Champions are: