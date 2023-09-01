Paps and Sua star as Storm spoil Broncos party plan

In what could end up being a preview of what awaits in week one of the post-season – with the two clubs every chance of meeting again next week – the Storm had to come from behind on three separate occasions at Suncorp Stadium and had too much class in the end.

With both sides opting to rest the majority of their frontline stars, Papenhuyzen had a huge impact at fullback, running for 135 metres, scoring a try and setting one up, in addition to kicking four from six off the tee.

While Papenhuyzen's opposite number Tristian Sailor stole the show from a Brisbane point of view, the Storm also had Faalogo dazzle on debut, with a pair of tries and a handful of big plays that suggest he has plenty to offer at NRL level.

The result means the Storm go third for the time being, pending the result of the Dolphins v Warriors game on Saturday, while the Broncos now need the Panthers to lose to the Cowboys in order to claim their first minor premiership since 2000.

Early it looked like being a long night for Melbourne, after stand-in Brisbane captain Thomas Flegler and winger Jordan Pereira got over for tries inside the first 15 minutes, which were both converted by Josh Rogers.

But the visitors soon settled and ended up in front by the time the break arrived.

Grant Anderson's first-half double, which would have been a hat-trick but for a sloppy foot in touch on his way to the line on 21 minutes, helped the visitors claw back to within two, before Faalogo made a commanding statement with one of his first touches in the NRL.

After splitting the line, he blitzed clear before linking with Papenhuyzen and re-appearing on the right edge to finish a special try.

Down 14-12 at the break, Brisbane started the second period in ideal fashion, with Sailor turning provider for the second time on the night to put Pereira over for his second four-pointer.

Another two off the boot of Rogers following a penalty for an escort stretched the gap to six, but a converted try from Papenhuyzen tied things up a short time later.

A second penalty goal from Rogers on 58 minutes would end up being Brisbane's final points, with tries to Reimis Smith – who earlier had spent 10 in the bin for a professional foul – and another for Faalogo ending the Broncos' hopes of wrapping up the minor premiership in front of their home fans.

