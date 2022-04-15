Panthers v Broncos: Premiers unchanged; Jensen in for Haas

An eight-point loss in round six and a six-point loss in round 19 ranked as two of the Broncos' best showings in a season which saw them win just seven games on their way to finishing 14th.

Hopes were high of a new dawn at Red Hill in 2022 with Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell joining a roster that already boasted Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs but three straight losses have taken the shine off a promising 2-0 start.

Examinations don't come much tougher than a trip Fortress Penrith and the Broncos can expect a hostile reception from a fan base already setting their sights on another premiership on the back of a dominant 5-0 start.

The Rundown

Team news

Panthers: The Panthers field the same 17 for the third successive week as they look to build on their imposing 5-0 start to their title defence.

Broncos: Payne Haas was not considered following the NRL’s decision to impose sanctions for his involvement in an incident last month with team-mate Albert Kelly.

Haas' place in the front row will be taken by Corey Jensen with Rhys Kennedy joining the interchange bench. Corey Oates (ankle) and Adam Reynolds (knee) will be monitored but are expected to be right to play.

Herbie Farnworth was ruled out on Thursday with a leg cork and his place in the centres is taken by Delouise Hoeter, who makes his Broncos debut.

Key match-up

Nathan Cleary v Adam Reynolds: Two of the NRL's gun playmakers square off for the first time since the 2021 decider when Cleary took home the Clive Churchill Medal and a premiership ring while Reynolds farewelled Redfern with 'what ifs' and 'maybes' after missing a late conversion attempt to level the scores. Cleary has returned in style from off-season shoulder surgery and has the unbeaten Panthers humming. Reynolds is taking time to settle in to his new surroundings and is yet to really put his stamp on a game but a massive Good Friday showdown at Penrith provides the perfect stage for him to shine.

Stat attack

The Broncos will need to be spot on with their ball control and discipline if they are to trouble the Panthers. Across the first five rounds the Broncos have committed too many errors, with Selwyn Cobbo (19) and Kotoni Staggs (12) sitting first and third in that category. Panthers centre Izack Tago has conceded more penalties than any other player so far this season with seven.

