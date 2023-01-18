Palais off to Hamilton 7s

The PNG Women’s participation is on invitation after their outstanding performance at last year’s Oceania 7s Tournament in Brisbane where they qualified for this year’s World Sevens Qualifiers in Chile.

Coach Billy Rapilla has maintained the core of the team based on combination and consistency with a lot of skill,speed,agility and strength across the park.

PNGRU has the trust and confidence in our girls’ ability to perform at this elite level.

PNG is pooled against Fiji, Great Britain and hosts New Zealand.

The tournament will be played on Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22