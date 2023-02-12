Olam fractures forearm; Watson hit for six

The 29-year-old was taken from the field just six minutes into the match with his right arm wrapped in his jersey as a makeshift sling.

The Storm centre will be sent for scans to confirm the full extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, Roosters utility Connor Watson is facing six months on the sideline after suffering a ruptured patella tendon during pre-season training.

After initially fearing he may miss the entire 2023 season, Watson has revealed the surgery was a success and he could be back on the field around August.

"It has been pretty slow the past month, I have been stuck in this wheelchair and a straight leg brace... I ruptured my patella tendon," Watson told James Graham on the Footy Talk podcast.

"I was very worried that I'd miss the whole year but I'll be back this season."

At Gosford on Friday night the Rabbitohs suffered a blow when forward Hame Sele injured his calf in the 30-28 loss to Manly.

Sele limped from the field during the first half and could be in doubt for the Charity Shield against the Dragons in round 2 of the Pre-Season Challenge.

Panthers fullback Isaiah Iongi suffered a category one concussion against the Eels on Saturday night while Parra rake Mitch Rein failed a HIA in the same game.

The Titans have lost new recruit Chris Randall for Sunday's clash against the Broncos due to a hamstring strain.

Randall's setback is considered minor with the former Knight in no danger of being selected for Round 1.

Broncos prop Tom Flegler has also been ruled out of the match after a head knock at training. Kotoni Staggs (shoulder) will play after off-season surgery.

Manly will be without young halfback Jamie Humphreys for the start of the 2023 season after breaking his jaw at training. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the next six weeks.

Meanwhile, Roosters pair Joseph Manu (facial fracture) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (hamstring/back) were ruled out of the All Stars but neither are considered to be in doubt for Round 1 of the Telstra Premiership.

Dragons utility Jack Bird has successfully undergone meniscus surgery, with a 4-6 week return time expected.

The Dragons have a bye in the opening round, helping the 27-year-old's chances of being back in time for the start of the club's 2023 campaign.

The Sharks have confirmed rising fullback Kade Dykes will miss the 2023 season after rupturing his ACL at training on Tuesday.

Scans confirmed the worst for Dykes, who was expected to play as a back-up to Will Kennedy following the departure of Lachlan Miller to Newcastle. It's a cruel blow for the 21-year-old, who suffered the injury on his birthday.

Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic has returned from his two-week stint with reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles declaring he is 'definitely on track to play in round one'.

Trbojevic headed to Philadelphia after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season training in December and has revealed that the time spent with Knowles has him physically and mentally refreshed.

Wests Tigers recruit John Bateman is not expected to be available for either Pre-season Challenge match due to visa issues.

To view the complete NRL Casualty Ward, please visit the hub page.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story