NRL slammed for banning Latrell Mitchell from All Stars game while letting him play Charity Shield

Latrell still has NRL two games to serve on a six-match ban for a grade two reckless high tackle after breaking the cheekbone of his former teammate Joseph Manu in Round 24 last year.

Under NRL rules, suspended players only miss trials if found guilty of a grade three offence or higher, which means the Souths star can play in the Charity Shield in Mudgee on February 26.

However, the NRL are not allowing Mitchell to play for the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori All Stars on February 12.

“I’m really dirty that Latrell Mitchell will not be playing the Indigenous All Stars game on Saturday the 12th,” veteran NRL reporter Phil Rothfield said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“I know he did the wrong thing late last year when he knocked out Joey Manu but for the life of me I can’t understand why the NRL are allowing Latrell to play in the Charity Shield trial in Mudgee for Souths against St George but won’t allow him to play in this wonderful representative game.

“He is the highest profile player in the NRL bar none. Why would allow a guy to play in a trial but not in the All Stars? I think it’s wrong.

“I can understand he’s got to miss the first two premiership games, I can understand he won’t be back until Round 3 versus the Sydney Roosters but for the life of me I think he should be playing that Indigenous All Stars match.

“The NRL have a rule that if you’re suspended you can play in trials but you can’t play in a premiership game or representative game.

“It’s his favourite game of the year, put him in Origins or grand finals, this means so much to him.

“I don’t want any more NRL rule changes but I think it’s one they should look at, I’m glad he was heavily punished for that horrible tackle but I just can’t work this one out and I think it’s disappointing and takes a little bit away from the game.”

Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley agreed it was tough to see Mitchell miss the game.

“It certainly would have been special to have Latrell as a part of it and I know he would have wanted to be part of this game but unfortunately he won’t be there,” he said.

“But I’m sure he’ll be doing something with the team throughout the week.”

Mitchell will return for the Rabbitohs in Round 3 against the Roosters.

Source: foxsports.com.au