NRL overhauls concussion policy and strips power from club doctors

The doctors will make rulings from the NRL bunker and have the power to rub players out of matches, relieving that decision from club medicos.

Medical experts have been lobbying for years to take concussion calls away from club-employed doctors and the NRL have listened.

The governing body finalised the significant change to its concussion policy this week on the eve of the NRLW season, according to the SMH.

Independent doctors will sit in the NRL bunker and they can immediately sideline a player for the rest of match if they have concussion symptoms.

Those include but are not limited to a player losing consciousness, falling without protecting themselves and unsteadiness on their feet. Previously, a player could be ruled out of a match by a club doctor at the ground.

But following a recommendation from the NRL’s medical advisory panel, doctors can now make that call from thousands of kilometres away in the bunker.

The bunker doctors will be able to view multiple camera angles and speak directly to club medicos on the sideline.

Concussion spotters have been in the bunker for years but they didn’t have the power to rub players out of the game, until now.

All 16 clubs and the Rugby League Players Association were told about the changes this week and they will be in place for the NRLW and NRL seasons.

Source: foxsports.com.au