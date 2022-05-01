NRL investigating Brandon Smith over comment made during teammate’s interview

Coates was being interviewed on the field by Melbourne’s media manager following the club’s thumping Anzac Day win over the Warriors.

Smith walked up to Coates and said “let’s go” followed by what was reportedly a pidgin English word, which triggered a chuckle from Coates.

The word has several meanings of a sexual nature and raised the ire of supporters in PNG, according to a report from the SMH’s Danny Weidler.

The report said NRL viewed the behaviour as “unprofessional and, potentially, disrespectful”.

The NRL is weighing up whether to issue Smith his second breach notice in the past 12 months, but at the very least they will contact the New Zealander to warn him.

The 25-year-old has reportedly told Storm officials he doesn’t know what the pidgin English term he used means and that he‘s just heard other players use it.

Smith and his teammates Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were all sanctioned following their infamous white-powder scandal last September.

Smith copped a one-game and handed a $50,000 suspended fine for his involvement in the scandal which the trio said they couldn’t remember.

The Kiwi larrikin will join the Roosters next season and he’s already been warned by the club that his antics will be targeted by the Sydney media when he arrives.

Smith was at the centre of another controversy in December for comments he made on the YKTR podcast, before it was announced he’d signed with the Roosters.

The star forward openly admitted he wants to win a premiership with the Roosters and also spoke about how drinking is a “massive part of the culture” at the Storm — which coach Craig Bellamy and football boss Frank Ponissi refuted.

The comments went viral and he copped heavy criticism given he’s signed with Melbourne until the end of 2022.

The Storm released a statement at the time saying the club was “deeply offended” by Smith’s comments and confirmed that 2022 would be his final season.

He officially signed with the Tricolours a few weeks later.

