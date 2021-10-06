NRL icon Manu Vatuvei faces life in prison after pleading guilty to drug import scandal.

The former Warriors player, 35, admitted the crime while appearing at a mostly empty courtroom in Manukau, an area of Auckland on New Zealand’s North Island, on Wednesday alongside his lawyer.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Vatuvei is set to be sentenced in December.

Judge Jonathan Moses allowed Vatuvei to remain free on bail, with tight curfew restrictions, until then.

The plea nearly brings to an end to a nearly two-year legal saga, including 18 months in which Vatuvei was identified only as “one of the biggest names in New Zealand sport” due to his ultimately failed fight for name suppression.

Vatuvei — listed in court documents by his full name, Manu Mapuhola Mafi-Vatuvei — was one of four people arrested in 2019 following a joint investigation with Counties Manukau police and Customs into methamphetamine supply.

He was charged with importing, possessing and supplying methamphetamine in September, October and November that year. Prosecutors intend to drop the additional allegations at sentencing in lieu of Wednesday’s plea to the representative charge.

Vatuvei kept his name suppressed from November 2019 until May 2021, when he revealed himself as the defendant in a video post to Instagram.

Name suppression was initially ordered to protect an ongoing police investigation, but in November 2020 — one year into the case — prosecutors no longer sought it. Vatuvei, however, attempted to have the suppression order continued anyway.

His lawyer argued to the District Court and later to the High Court that the rugby star would face extreme hardship if named and his fair trial rights would be jeopardised.

But his application was declined after Crown prosecutor Jessica Pridgeon argued that being well known in and of itself didn’t mean the defendant would suffer extreme hardship.

“In 2019 I was charged with importation, possession and supply of methamphetamine,” Vatuvei said in his social media post the night before his suppression was set to expire.

“All these charges are accusations and I’ll be fighting my innocence for these charges. I know there will be a lot of questions that are wanting answers but I’ve been advised from my legal team that that’s all I can talk about.”

Vatuvei was one of four co-defendants in the case, including his brother.

On September 14, Lopini Lautau Mafi, 48, also pleaded guilty to one representative charge of importing methamphetamine. Following the plea, he was remanded back into custody by Judge Moses. The siblings are set to be sentenced at the same hearing in December.

Vatuvei and co-defendant Jayden Zohab Ashik, 28, whose case remains pending, had been scheduled for trial this month.

Affectionately nicknamed “The Beast” by fans, Vatuvei played more than 200 games in the NRL for the Warriors from 2004 to 2017 — and was the team’s top try scorer for many of those seasons — before spending his final year of professional rugby league in Europe with the Salford Red Devils.

During that same time, he represented New Zealand in 29 Test matches, including the team’s triumphant 2008 World Cup, during which he set a tournament record for most tries in a single match by a New Zealand player. As a result, he was named international winger of the year. He also represented Tonga twice in 2017.

In 2018, Vatuvei fought in his first and only professional boxing match as an undercard for Joseph Parker, but he hung up the gloves after discovering a brain cyst.

He then transitioned to dancing, winning the New Zealand edition of reality TV series Dancing with the Stars in June 2019, just months before his arrest.

Vatuvei and defence lawyer Vivienne Feyen both wore masks as they addressed the judge at Manukau District Court on Wednesday. The Crown prosecutor and multiple media outlets attended via audio-video link, part of the court’s ongoing Covid-19 safety protocol.

