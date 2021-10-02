NRL Grand Final Showdown

This year will create history playing the grand final at the Suncorp Stadium Brisbane for the first time with less spectators and kicks off at 7.30pm.

For the two teams there are so many incentives for either club to win. For the Rabbitohs, it is to send Wayne Bennett and Adam Reynolds out as premiership winners in their final club games as coach and captain, respectively.

While for the Panthers, it is all about redemption after losing to the Melbourne Storm in last year’s decider.

The mountain men may have been the better of the two sides this season as characterised by a 12-0 start to the season and claiming two wins over the Bunnies in Rounds 11 and 23, it was Souths who won their qualifying final duel in Townsville.

The Bunnies’ superior finals form should net them a 22nd premiership and the perfect farewell gift for Bennett and Reynolds.

The Panthers will run out without recruit Tevita Pangai Junior ruled out with injury. However, they have a more than handy replacement with Moses Leota returning to the starting front row. Injury clouds also over Dylan Edwards and Brian To’o but have been named in the starting line-up.

The Rabbitohs will field the same 17 that played in the first two finals.

Two maestros Nathan Cleary and Cody Walker will have the bulk of responsibility for their respective sides. Individually they have been outstanding in their own right this season and they were selected in the Dally M Team of the Year.

Cleary has been in control all year with his kicking game, composure and win rate while Walker has been creatively brilliant in attack for the Rabbitohs with an incredible 37 try assists.

Penrith’s Isaah Yeo and Bunny’s Cameron Murray, NSW Origin teammates are similar in their work ethic and ball-playing ability, but most importantly they’re both water-tight in defense and lead the way for their packs.

Their match-up in the middle and how ruthlessly they apply kick pressure will go a long way to determining the winner tomorrow.