Nova too strong for Piggies

Their dominant performance against foundation club University Piggies was testament to the club’s humble beginnings and the good culture that started by club legends late Douglas Guise, Cecil Davani and Dr. Kapua Kapua back 2011.

From the get go, it was Nova who showed a lot of resolve in their attack and defence forcing their opponents into a lot of turnovers which they were able to capitalize on and convert into points.

Piggies’ never-say-die attitude showed a lot of courage to fight back with two late tries but to no avail with Nova coming out easy winners 29-12 at fulltime.

Nova head coach Eddie Galele Jnr was impressed with his boys overall performance and gave credit to his forwards and the halves for setting the platform for the big win.

In terms of playing finals footy this year, Galele highlighted stability and consistency is key. He said the club has a very strong junior development pathway while their women’s team have been consistent and dominant in the women’s competition.

Meanwhile Nova’s premier side will be up against defending premiers Brothers next weekend which they boys are really looking forward to.