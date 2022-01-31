No Wighton, Ponga: All Stars game suffers blow as more stars pull out

Maori All Star players Kalyn Ponga, Jarome Luai, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Corey Harawira-Naera will join Indigenous duo Cody Walker and Jack Wighton in missing the game.

With COVID having swept through most clubs and a number of players well behind schedule in terms of pre-season some of the draw card players will be unavailable.

The good news is Gold Coast Titans X-factor David Fifita will feature in the Indigenous side with coach Laurie Daley’s team also set to field the electric wing combination of Josh Addo-Carr and Jason Saab.

Both teams will be officially announced on Tuesday with Gold Coast Titans fullback Jayden Campbell also in strong contention to win a place in the Indigenous side.

The selection of Campbell, 21, would hold extra special significance given his father and Penrith premiership-winner Preston Campbell was one of the primary architects of the original NRL All Stars concept.

Preston Campbell was one of the driving founders of the All Stars concept being launched in 2010 and the inclusion of his son Jayden in the Indigenous team would be a wonderful story.

Campbell jnr made his NRL debut last season and immediately made an impression for the Titans by scoring five tries in seven appearances.

This year will mark the first time the Indigenous vs Maori All Stars match is featured in Sydney at CommBank Stadium.

