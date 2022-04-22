Niupower Supports 7s

The cheque presentation of K38,000 has added a another dimension to Sportstok rugby 7s endeavors and objectives to create opportunities and pathways for young rugby enthusiasts.

Sportstok franchise Manager Benson Upas said on behalf of Sportok Rugby 7s Tournament Committee Paul Joseph, John Kautu and Elsie Pasingan he sincerely thanked NiuPower for coming onboard.

He said, “For the last 5 years we’ve been doing it ourselves and we are so privileged to have a company like NiuPower to acknowledge what we are doing and to come onboard is a big sponsorship for us.”

As part of the latest deal, NiuPower is also sponsoring three teams from Hiri West to this year’s Sportstok rugby 7s tournament.

NiuPower Ltd External Affairs Manager, Wellington Bellawa said the company is happy to be part of the overall sports development and the sponsorship is very much in line with NiuPower’s sports development program in the community.

In thanking NiuPower for the sponsorship, Sportstok franchise Manager Benson Upas was grateful to NiuPower coming on board, adding this is a big boost for the tournament. He said NiuPower has a program in the community of Hiri West that covers rugby and it started with 5 schools under the ‘Get Into Rugby' program.

Bellawa said in this tournament they anticipate exposure of the three teams from Hiri West that will partake.

“We thank Sportstok 7s for giving us that opportunity. Making the sponsorship is relevant.”

The Sportstok Rugby 7s tournament this year will be from 11th to 13th June, 2022.