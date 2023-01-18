NiuPower backs Sportstok 7s

The announcement coincided with the official launch of this year’s tournament at the Santos National Football Stadium lounge yesterday.

The continued partnership between NiuPower and Sportstok 7s reaffirms the company’s commitment to supporting diversity and inclusiveness in sport in this case the Sportstok 7s tournament.

NiuPower CEO, Michael Uiari on behalf of the company said NiuPower is delighted to be associated with Sportstok 7s again this year, after the success of last year’s tournament.

The CEO said from this partnership the company would like to stress the importance of diversity with the inclusion of more women playing the game.

He went on to highlight the three main pillars of their targeted investments namely:

Partnership with Sportstok 7s

Get Into Rugby Program for primary and secondary schools and;

Supporting Rugby 7s High Performance Unit

On behalf of Sportstok 7s Franchise Manager, Benson Upas again thanked NiuPower for showing the trust and confidence in renewing the sponsorship again this year.

He said the tournament has grown over the past five years and now heading into its sixth year scheduled for Easter weekend at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.