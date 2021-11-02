NEW SOUTH SYDNEY COACH’S PROMISE TO MARQUEE MAN

31-year-old Walker was contracted for the 2022 season, but extended his stay in Redfern on Monday.

After loosing halfback Adam Reynolds to the Broncos, Demetriou promised his five-eighth who produced a whopping 33 try assists last season, that he won’t have to change his game.

“Cody’s role won’t change,” Demetriou toldNine News.

“I know what he brings to the team and it’s my job to put the players in and around him, and keep letting him do what he does.

“He has just had a breakout season and it’s not about him reinventing his game – his game is outstanding and one of the most elite in the competition.”

Cody Walker also led the NRL for line-break assists on his way to steering the club to a Grand Final.

“He’s a superstar talent, there’s no doubt about that,” Demetriou said.

“It was evident last year and it has been for the last few years.

“He may be 31 in terms of years, but he has only played about 115 games in the NRL. He was a late starter, I know a bit about that myself being a late starter in the Super League, and you do keep maturing well into your early-30s.

“Cody is still learning about himself off the field as well as on the field, and I still think he has got more in him for sure.”

