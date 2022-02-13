New Broncos Impress In Opening Trial Win

Middle forwards Tom Flegler, Keenan Palasia and Kobe Hetherington laid the foundation early with some big runs and big hits in the 10-try effort, while Brendan Piakura also got in on the act with a bone-rattler in the 9th minute that forced an error.

Hooker Cory Paix looked good scheming from dummy half and captialised on a strong charge by Piakura in the 15th minute – the rake throwing a dummy and burrowing over for the opening try. Isaako converted for a 6-0 lead.

Young centre Deine Mariner extended the lead with the last play of the opening quarter, capitalising on some good off-the-cuff play by five-eighth Mam.

The young playmaker picked up the ball from broken play close to the line and held up the defence before firing the ball to Mariner who dived across out wide on the left for a 10-0 lead.

A good Broncos team defensive effort in the middle of the second quarter, absorbing three consecutive sets before a second effort by Billy Walters caused a Seagulls turnover.

And the Broncos captialised shortly after, Isaako running onto a perfectly place grubber by Te Maire Martin to score next to the posts. The fullback again converted to make it 16-0.

Pereira opening his try scoring account for his new club when he skirted the sideline and did well to collect a Brenko Lee grubber before zipping over out wide on the right for a 20-0 Broncos lead.

Not long after, Pereira made another strong tackle-busting run off his line, beating four players in a 40-metre charge.

On the stroke of halftime, a Billy Walters out on a midfield show-and-go, then displayed great composure to hold the ball and find Tyson Gamble inside for a try under the posts, with Isaako converting for a 26-0 halftime lead.

Pereira doubled his tally just after halftime when the Broncos capitalised on a Wynnum mistake from the kickoff – Mam firing a good cutout pass to the right for Pereira to score despite heavy pressure from two defenders. Isaako converted for 32-0.

Paix was in the action again soon after, scooting from dummy half inside his half to break the line and run 30 metres before being dragged down.

Mam went from provider to scorer in the 50th minute when young prop Ben Te Kura did well to jump and knock back a Gamble bomb, with Mam grabbing the ball mid-air and sprinting 20 metres to score.

Mariner crossed for his second try in the 65th minute when he caught a cross-field bomb and burrowed his way over.

Winger Kiko Manu scored his team’s 9th try out wide after good ball movement, and then Mariner made it hattrick five minutes from the end when he chimed onto a lovely grubber from Gamble to score.

BRONCOS 52 (Mariner 3, Pereira 2, Paix, Isaako, Gamble, Mam, Manu tries; Isaako 5 goals, Gamble goal)

Wynnum Manly Seagulls 4 (Try Coghill) at Kougari Oval.

Halftime 26-0. Crowd: 5,000

Story first published on broncos.com.au

Link to original story