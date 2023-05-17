NCD School Rugby League in preseason

The total of eight schools showed up and participated on the first day. Six of which were primary schools and two were secondary. They showed great interest and it was a good sign heading into proper season.

Amidst positive vibes on the football field, there were number of queries raised by team officials. They claimed that a handful of players were former students and shouldn’t be participating in the game.

The organizing committee assured them that this issue along with others will be shot out before the season proper kicks off. Therefore, tis doesn’t show up in the proper season.

Indy Verena, said the NCD School Rugby League has come a long way since its inception in 2018. It has done well in allowing schools to participate in the competition and will continue to provide opportunity for students to play rugby league.

Verena said, with the huge interest form schools, the competition is expecting over 10 schools to participate in the season proper.

At present, the preseason has three divisions, under 14, under 16, and under 18. Girls play in Open Mix, meaning, players from 14-20 years of ages play together in a team. All the teams participate in the preseason have their female teams.

Verena, while acknowledging the schools for participating in the competition, said he is equally happy for the undivided support from the sponsors and others who have supported this program over the years.

The proper season kicks off next weekend at Taurama Barracks.