Namo named on Cowboys extended bench

Namo since joining the Cowboys on train and trial deal early this year has been very strong for Townsville Blackhawks in the Hostplus Cup throughout the season. And this is a reward for his hard work and commitment.

Namo’s last game against SP PNG Hunters was a prove for his form. He scored a try and put a strong performance through the middle. Which helped his side to a comfortable victory against his former club, the SP Hunters.

He was named the 20th player which is outside of first 17. Should there any injury in the forwards department, which is he plays, he could be called in to make his debut. The final 17 will be mentioned on the game day.

Sylvester was scouted by North Queensland Cowboys following a strong performance in the Kumuls jersey in the World Cup last year which the Kumuls lost to England in the semi-final.

The young man from Eastern Highlands Province was accompanied by the younger brother of the Kumuls Five Kyle Laybutt on the bench. Zac Laybutt is named as the 18th man in the line-up for the indigenous Round.

If Sylvester breaks through and make his debut, he will be just a second player to make it into Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) after Justine Olam, through SP Hunters pathway system.

Sylvester was allowed to be selected for the NRL games after round 10 as per his contract. And also following the train and trial NRL deal protocol. The young Kumuls prop is now eligible to be selected for the NRL match.

With a number of players expected to be out on the State of Origin duty in the next Xix – Eight weeks, this could give Sylvester an opportunity to make his NRL debut.