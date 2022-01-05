Nami Remains Passionate

While his passion and love for the game remains strong as ever, Nami had some downtime to first take care of his health and family in the midst of the pandemic crises in the Eastern Highlands. While in the Port Moresby for medical checkup, the former Goroka Lahanis was kind enough to accept an invite to visit the Vipers Academy training this week.

It has been a tough six months for Nami, having him and his family survived the deadly effects of COVID-19 when the Eastern Highlands was hard hit towards the end of last year.

Six months on and Nami is on the road to recovery after latest doctor’s checks cleared him of serious medical issues.

“To be honest I came for medical reasons to do some tests at the Port Moresby General Hospital, the tests went well and everything is fine now and looking forward for a great 2022,” he said.

Before flying back to Goroka today, the Vipers coach, Godfrey Luke invited Nami to have a session with the team yesterday, Tuesday January 4, 2022.

“Godfrey is more like a brother, when I got a call from him to join the team session, I was happy to attend. I had a pep talk with the team just before their final round matches and I’m glad I did,” he said.

While he hasn’t committed to any team at the moment there’s already a couple expressing interest but will keep his options open.

“I’ve been approached by two clubs already which I’m still weighing out not so much as head coach but happy to be involved in some areas. I am happy to give back and assist teams that need my help.”