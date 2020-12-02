 

Naden provisionally suspended after positive drug test

12:25, December 2, 2020
Panthers centre Brent Naden has been provisionally suspended after testing positive to cocaine in the hours after Penrith's 2020 grand final loss to Melbourne.

Naden, whose place in Penrith's game-day 17 was one of the storylines of grand final week, admitted using the recreational drug to club officials last month.

His positive A-sample for "metabolites of cocaine" was registered in a post-game test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia after the October 25 decider.

Cocaine is prohibited in-competition by both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL's Anti Doping Policy, with Naden now serving a provisional suspension as a result.

"Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Naden now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed," an NRL statement said.

"The NRL has spoken with Mr Naden and advised him of the support services available to him."

Naden's positive drug test continues a drama-filled 2020 campaign for the late-blooming outside back.

His 12 tries from 18 appearances made for a break-out season as Penrith powered to the grand final.

     

