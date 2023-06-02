A must win for Hunters

This Saturday they host Tweeds Seagulls, in a must-win game situation.

The Tweed Seagulls also come into QRL Round 12 following a loss, having capitulated against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls after taking an early lead. The scoreboard read 12-6 after 20 minutes in that game, but by fulltime, Wynnum Manly had constructed another five tries to finish 38-18 winners.

Currently sitting in 7th position on the QRL Hostplus Cup ladder, Tweed will be desperate to return to their winning ways against the Hunters on Saturday afternoon and maintain their position inside the Top Eight.

The Hunters were dealt a harsh blow with skipper Ila Alu leaving the field due to injury last week. Two more Hunters players would be relying on their spine to lead the team around the park tomorrow.

Halfback Jamie Mavoko is just 18 games into his QRL Hostplus Cup career and his development is an ongoing process. There is still plenty of improvement left in Mavoko as the Hunters on-field general and he will adopt lead playmaking duties again this week with youngster Joshua Mire named to play just his fourth Hostplus Cup game beside him. The only moment Mavoko and Mire paired together was in round 7 when Sakias Komati was out on suspension.

Also receiving a call up for this weekend’s match are Trevor Solu and Benji Kot pushing Koso Bandi and Wessa Tenza out of the team while journey man Cassey Dickson is set to make his comeback to the QRL Cup level from the Gurias.

Utility Judah Rimbu replaces Wessa Tenza while Epel Kapinias moves back to the frontrow after covering for the injured Sherwin Tanabi.

The Stanley Tepend’s men failed to maintain steady home ground record of late thus has forced the reshuffle to pivotal roles and positions to get a different outcome and bounce back onto the winners circle.

The Hunters are in the midst of a four-game stretch on home soil having fallen just short to the visiting Northern Pride last weekend

Team List 1. Morea Morea 2. Brandon Nima (Captain) 3. Julius Igila 4. Rodrick Tai 5. Solo Wane 6. Joshua Mire 7. Jamie Mavoko 8. Junior Rop 9. Judah Rimbu 10. Epel Kapinias 11. Benji Kot 12. Julius Yakopa 13. Tommy Moide 14. Trevor Solu 15. Sanny Wabo 16. Seal Kalo 17. Casey Dickson 18. Siki Konden 19. Matthew Jesse