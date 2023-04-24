Muruks outplay Eagles

The Mendi side defeated the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles 34-16.

Five minutes into the match and Richard Mapi scored the Muruks’ opening try to lead 4-0.

Both teams continued testing each other’s limits until 13 minutes into the game and a charged Mt Hagen side responded through fullback, Caleb Lo. With an unsuccessful conversion, the scores were tied at 4-all until the Eagles’ right centre, Benzie Ben, grounded the ball again.

After five minutes of tussle, Ben broke through for his second try of the match.

This time, Eagles’ lock, Mosely Tika, made sure to convert the try, with the Hagen side jumping ahead with a 6-point lead.

Twenty-two minutes in, a fumble by Muruks’ fullback, Terry Wapi, saw Eagles’ five-eighth, Victor Ruing, effortlessly pick up the ball to increase the scoreline.

With the try converted by Tika, the score was now 4-16.

Thirty-two minutes in and Wapi redeemed himself by scoring the Muruk’s second converted try.

A return from second half saw him repeat his performance. A successful conversion leveled the scores at 16-16.

Four minutes later, Muruks’ centre, Clent Lama, grounded the ball for a 4-point lead. He converted his own try to ensure his team’s lead with 22 points to the Eagles’ 16.

Another two penalty kicks by Lama put the scores at 26-16.

Still high on adrenaline, Lama evaded tired Eagles defenders five minutes before fulltime for his second try of the round 2 match. An unsuccessful conversion left the scores at 30-16.

With 30 seconds left, the Muruks stamped their mark with another try. Even though the kick failed to find the posts, the Muruks ensured a triumphant match with an 18-point win; 36-16.