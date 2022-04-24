Muruks kick off on high note

With the sun at its peak, the Muruks and Kimbe Cutters wasted no time in scoring a converted point each, less than 20 minutes into the round 1 match.

With the experience of Charlie Simon on their side, the Muruks capitalised on the Cutters' openings, with centre, Levai Andrew, putting their second try of the match with 10 minutes left before half-time.

Captain Simon converted for a 6-point lead, with the scores at 12-6 as the teams went for break.

A return from second half and the Muruks proved that they are determined to maintain their reputation, with fullback, Leon Undupia, grounding the ball just four minutes into the second half.

With Simon missing the posts, the Mendi outfit redeemed themselves with another converted try.

The Cutters responded with their second try of the match through lofty second-rower, Elizah Rotinga. Though the try was converted, it was too little too late as the final buzzer went off.

The PRK Mendi Muruks proved to be the dominant side, with the scores at 22-12.

The next match will see hosts, Lae Snax Tigers, take on the Central Dabaris.