 

Muruks failed to hold fort

BY: Carmella Gware
10:05, August 16, 2021
159 reads

The PRK Mendi Muruks failed to hold the fort against the Moni-Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers on Sunday.

This saw the favourites go down to the visitors, 6-0, in Lae during Digicel Cup’s round 11 clash.

Twelve minutes into the game and the Vipers registered their opening try.

Five-eighth Yunny Patrick successfully converted to ensure a 6-point lead.

The Muruks, who were caught by surprise, valiantly tried to return the favour but were held at bay by determined Vipers defenders.

The wet conditions complicated matters as players slipped and continuously dropped the ball. While the Vipers were quick to capitalise on the loose ball, other numerous chances passed as both teams struggled to maintain a firm footing on a rather slick surface.

The tug-of-war continued uneventfully until the final buzzer went off.

The Muruks’ one week of leading the competition ended as the second-placed Tigers leapt to claim their rightful spot, taking out the minor premiership title after defeating Kimbe Cutters 22-18 in West New Britain.

Tags: 
Port Moresby Vipers
Mendi Muruks
round 11
Digicel Cup 2021
Author: 
Carmella Gware
  • 159 reads