Muruks failed to hold fort

This saw the favourites go down to the visitors, 6-0, in Lae during Digicel Cup’s round 11 clash.

Twelve minutes into the game and the Vipers registered their opening try.

Five-eighth Yunny Patrick successfully converted to ensure a 6-point lead.

The Muruks, who were caught by surprise, valiantly tried to return the favour but were held at bay by determined Vipers defenders.

The wet conditions complicated matters as players slipped and continuously dropped the ball. While the Vipers were quick to capitalise on the loose ball, other numerous chances passed as both teams struggled to maintain a firm footing on a rather slick surface.

The tug-of-war continued uneventfully until the final buzzer went off.

The Muruks’ one week of leading the competition ended as the second-placed Tigers leapt to claim their rightful spot, taking out the minor premiership title after defeating Kimbe Cutters 22-18 in West New Britain.