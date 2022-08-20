Muruks Eyes Minor Premiership

After their big win over Kroton Hela Wigmen in Lae Last week, Muruks are now outright leaders on 24 points closely followed by Agmark Gurias and Wigmen in 2nd and 3rd spots on 22 pts apiece.

Muruks is looking forward to walk over JPG Waghi Tumbe this Sunday followed by PRK Gulf Isou in the last round of the regular season.

Gurias and Wigmen are also keeping their hopes high to snatch the minor honours, should Muruks lose at least one of their remaining two games.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the ledger, 5th placed EPG Mioks and 6th place CPG Dabaris won’t be resting on their laurels and will be out to consolidate their spots.

However a win by Moni Plus NCDC Vipers sitting just below the cut off mark in 7th place, could see them sneak through in the event that Mioks and Dabaris losing a game.

The Digicel Cup kicks off round 16 tomorrow, with the battle of the Trans-New Britain Highway Agmark Gurias against small brother, Kimbe Cutters at the Kalabond oval in Kokopo.

On Sunday, the Santos stadium in Port Moresby comes alive with another triple header.

The Minj game between Mt Hagen Eagles and Central Dabaris is set for showdown in Port Moresby at 11am.

Next will be the clash of the local derby, PRK Gulf Isou take on Moni Plus NCDC Vipers at 1pm, while the main game will feature the top of the clash between 3rd place Kroton Hela Wigmen and 4th Lae Snax Tigers at 3pm.

At the Lae Rugby League Oval, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis are looking to upset 5th place EPG Mioks in the earlier game at 12.30pm.

In the main match at 3pm, competition leaders, PRK Mendi Muruks looking to easily account for a depleted EPG Waghi Tumbe outfit.