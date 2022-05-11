MSRL Kickoff Date Set

Acting MSRL Chairman Nathan Andes all club presidents passed a resolution in their last meeting, that all affiliation fees must be settled before May 20, or face suspension from the 2022 competition.

Andes said, “The players and technical officials registrations still remains at K50 as per PNGRFL advice.”

He said coaches and team managers will be accredited with the national development officers to conduct refresher clinics soon.

It was also highlighted that all new and old clubs to have all three divisions A grade, U20 and Women’s this season.

The process and compliance is in accordance with the requirements of PNG Rugby Football League and clubs too should adhere to.

Meantime the following clubs Kaugere Bulldogs, Taurama Wolf Pack, Koki Eels and Talai Spartans including new club Vabukori Mosquitos are being warned to make an effort in fielding women’s team for their respective clubs this season

Andes congratulated Gabutu Dragons, 2 Mile Pearl, Sab City Raiders, Joyce Bay Roosters, Korobosea Souths, Kaugere Seagulls, 6 Mile Crows, IMHC Vadavada United, Kone Eagles, Kipo Eastern Pride, Southern Sons for confirming their participation again this year.