MSRL Gets Strict With U20 ID

Thus, Moresby South Rugby league is putting in strict rules and guidelines to make sure U20 players go through proper identification process in terms of proper age group.

He said this is not only happening in Moresby South but also at Port Moresby Rugby League and Pom Suburban, throughout Papua New Guinea. Andes described it as a virus in rugby league and other sports.

“Clubs have been advised that all overaged players playing in U20 is uncalled for and shameful in the eyes of the public,” said acting chairman.

He said this is an outstanding administration issue overlooked for many years. This season the MSRFL club presidents and executives want to clamp down on it, to introduce and practice fair play in the U20 competition.

Moving forward all U20 players should produce a Birth Certificate, NID Card or recent high school or secondary school student or leaver to confirm his date of birth.

“We will use these as proof and evidence of their correct date of birth and without these will be ineligible to play for that division,” said Andes.

Andes said high school and secondary school students in grades 9 and 10 are between the ages of 16 and 18, while grades 11 and 12 are between 18 and 20.