More Great Rivalries in Round 4

The main game at NFS on Sunday between Isou and Mioks promises to be a blockbuster with Mioks aiming to turn the tables on Isou after they were beaten by 2 points 16-18 in their corresponding match last year. Former Mioks playmaker and Captain Roger Laka who joined Isou last season as a player, had a big hand in that win against his old team.

This time Laka will be watching with interest from the coach’s bench. His simple instruction is respect the systems, follow the process and execute well. He said defense is key.

Comes Sunday there will be no love lost between the two teams with Mioks expected to use a lot power and aggression through the middle to try and foil Isou’s game plan earlier.

Mioks spine this year has been boosted with the acquisition of former Tigers nippy no.9 Noel Joel and Goroka Lahanis halves combination Robin Soga and Joseph Karara adding the much needed leadership, direction and experience to the team. They’ll be calling the shots for a mobile forward pack led by captain Junior Aken Talin, former Kimbe Cutter Steven Yei, and Agiru John Ako at lock.

At the other end of the ledger, Isou coming off a tough 6 pts win over Cutters last Sunday, won’t be taking the game lightly. The experience and kicking game of David Joseph will be crucial while Isou forwards Reiko Jimmy, Emmanual Parua and former Tigers Ricky Phiyo will have a lot to work on their shoulders to get the team rolling forward and setting the platform for Eliakim Lukara, Captain Gabbie Taune, and speedster the Kenny Laho on the edges to score points.

If anything the team with less mistakes will come out triumphs.

In the first match of the double header, Kroton Hela Wigmen are looking continue their winning form against PRK Mendi Muruks.

In Kokopo rugby league fans will for the first time this season see their home team Agmark Gurias host defending champions and current competition leaders Lae Snax Tigers. The match is scheduled for 2pm tomorrow afternoon at Kalabond.

At Sir Danny Leah Oval on Sunday, Goroka Bintangor Lahanis will CPG Dabaris while in Minj JPG Waghi Tumbe host Moni Plus NCDC Vipers and Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles take on WNBG Kimbe Cutters.