The Mole: Roosters ban centre Joey Manu from playing in All Stars match

Classy Roosters centre Joey Manu - the victim of THAT now infamous tackle that still sees Mitchell suspended - wanted to play in the game but has been banned by his club.

John Devonshire, the Chairman of the Maori Rugby League Board, has confirmed to Wide World of Sports that Manu - one of the best centres in the rugby league world - was invited to play in the game.

"He was very keen, being a proud Maori lad, but the Roosters said no, which is disappointing," Devonshire said.

"I can understand their point of view - he got hurt in the game last year and hasn't played since he fractured his cheekbone.

"But looking from over here in NZ, it seems that the clubs run the game in Australia.

"This game is so culturally important to both the Maoris and the Indigenous players - there are some things that are special on the league calendar.

"But the clubs seem to think that they are bigger than the game and that is a shame."

Source: nine.com.au