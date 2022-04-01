Moana Pasifika signs new sponsorship deal with Digicel

Digicel’s TV services – Digicel TV and Sky Pacific brings the game of rugby into the homes of many of the Pacific Island nations and has held exclusive TV broadcast rights for the Pacific region for Super Rugby, Rugby Championship and various international premium competitions since 2016. Service and products are front of mind for Digicel’s Pacific customers, and it is constantly expanding its offering. MyCash Mobile Wallet money transfer service also provides Kiwis and Aussies with an easy and convenient way to send money at lower fees to families in the Pacific direct on their mobile. New Zealand and Australian agents and merchants provide a way for easy top-ups to loved ones in countries such as Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu, Nauru and PNG.

Moana Pasifika’s CEO, Pelenato Sakalia, is excited to welcome Digicel to the Moana Pasifika aiga. “Our partnership with Digicel is significant for Moana Pasifika, and we are excited to welcome them into our family. Digicel is very familiar to our Pacific community and has a special place in our hearts, particularly for their work after the recent eruption in Tonga. Their team worked tirelessly to re-establish vital communications and infrastructure in the Kingdom. “We look forward to proudly wearing Digicel on our jersey sleeve in front of our fans and supporters this Saturday for our rematch against the Blues at Eden Park, Auckland,” says Sakalia.

Digicel Regional CEO, Ms. Shally Jannif says she is thrilled to announce the exciting partnership with the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby franchise. “Digicel is pleased to announce our first-ever sponsorship with a DHL Super Rugby Pacific team. Our partnership with Moana Pasifika based in New Zealand will see us proudly engage with fans and support the club for the remainder of their inaugural season and we are confident it will be the start of a very healthy relationship,” says Ms. Jannif. “Our support for Moana Pasifika showcases the synergies between our brands, and our strong DNA makes sense for this partnership – connecting our islands, our people and our passion – rugby and a team that belongs to and represents our Pacific culture and heritage,” added Ms. Jannif

Photo supplied