Mixed Results In Digicel Cup Round 11

While favourites continued their winning ways, Port Moresby, Lae and Kimbe recorded mixed results.

In Port Moresby Central Dabaris again lived up to its name tag as “the entertainers” of the country’s premier national rugby league competition, after giving JPG Waghi Tumbe a hiding on Saturday notching up 40 points to 18 at the Santos National Football stadium.

To bounce back the way they did after being thumped by competition leaders, PRK Mendi Muruks last week in Lae, was quite remarkable and a positive outcome for such a very young side with limited big game experiences.

The slaughter started only minutes into the contest with non-other than Dabaris wiz- kid Morea Morea Jnr using his deceptive speed, skill and agility let alone his deft kicks toward opposition goal line to score points.

A perfect example happened in the opening quarter when speed machine, Douglas Pirika from a Morea cross-field kick streaking for their first try and which literally started the scoring spree with wingers Pirika and Andrew Solo scoring double, Mondo Laki, Rex Kaupa, Morea, while Tumbe’s efforts were rewarded in the second half from continuous infringements by Dabaris.

In the main match of the day, Kroton Hela Wigmen managed to hold out PRK Gulf Isou in the last quarter of the contest to take the win 14-12.

It was a game of two halves with Wigmen having the better of the first half until Isou regrouped after the break and started mount a come but failed to capitalize on a number of scoring chances.

In the other round 11 results. Agmark Gurias 30 Lahanis 14, Cutters 20 Vipers 14, Mioks 26 Eagles 12, Muruks 16 Tigers 12.

Points Table after Round-11