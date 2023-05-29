Mitchell ruled out of Origin

Mitchell will be replaced by 18th man Stephen Crichton and did not travel with the team to Adelaide today while Matt Burton will join the squad as the new 18th Man.

Tom Trbojevic looked strong in his last outing with Manly to ease any doubts over his fitness while Stephen Crichton joins the camp as 18th Man in place of Campbell Graham. Tevita Pangai Junior has been named to start for his Origin debut but could be a late swap with Junior Paulo, with the veteran prop named on the bench.

Having been named among the interchange list, all eyes will be on what Nicho Hynes' involvement in Game One could be with the reigning Dally M medallist capable of playing in the halves, at fullback, or in a general roving role. Api Koroisau is the only recognised hooker named in the squad and appears set for big minutes.

Payne Haas rolled his ankle at Blues training on Friday but is expected to play.

