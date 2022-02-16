Mitchell Given Chance

The 25-year-old Shaquai Mitchell story is far from over – with the comeback story about to take another enormous step after a barnstorming All Stars performance.

To be picked for the Indigenous All Stars for this year’s traditional clash against the Maori All Stars was never in Shaquai’s wildest dreams. It was a proud moment to showcase his culture on the big stage.

Shaquai Mitchell has transformed his body to the standard of today's free-flowing and fast pace NRL style, after once weighing in at 167kg as he battled depression and anxiety issues.

Now training full-time with the South Sydney Rabbitohs where brother Latrell is the superstar fullback, Shaquai has the chance to join his sibling on the field at the upcoming Charity Shield.

If ‘Shaq’ proves his worth in the pre-season hitout against the Cowboys next Saturday night, his current $1000 a week train-and-trial contract with the Rabbitohs could quickly develop into something more concrete.