Mioks hold off premiers

From the get go, favorites Wigmen never looked like they were the champion side, and had to play second fiddle to a slick Miok side for much of the fiery encounter.

After last week's 2 points win (12-10) over Agmark Gurias in Wabag, Mioks are starting to show early signs of consistency and resilience in their game.

Though it's still early days, Sunday's big upset win over the 2022 Digicel Cup Champions is no fluke for the Enga franchise who executed some quality displays of slick attacking sets and brutal defence to weather Wigmen's early surge and aggression in the fiery affair.

It was the battle of the spines. Mioks man of the match Garry James (6) Francis Sam (7) and Job Kar (9), against Wigmen's Solomon Pokare (7) Tony Wemin (6) and Hoods Kawage (9). Wigmen had the upper hand over Mioks with big game experience

As the match wore on, frustration started to take its toll on both teams. Mioks were first to score through Hohola Flies product and centre Ronnie Seronte, to put them in front 6 nil. From a nice little scamper by five-eight Garry James, Mioks moved further in front 10-0.

On counterattack, Hunters duo centre Junior Igila and winger Siki Konden were able to weave a bit of their own magic, attacking the left edge that saw Konden chasing a deft kick through for a freakish put down inches before the dead ball line, to put them back in the contest at 4-10.

The match never reached any real heights with constant stoppages due to ill- discipline and drop balls.

An intercept by former Dabaris flyer Andrew Solo inside his own 20, took the wind out of the Mioks sails with an 80 metre dash to level the score at 10, all before Pokare potted what appeared to be the decisive field goal from 20 out for a 11-10 score line with 10 minutes to go.

As time was ticking down Mioks Man of the match Garry James, with some fancy footwork, orchestrated a left edge surge. In the insuring play, winger Kevin Yako scooted away to the corner to shock the premiers, handing them their first loss of the season, 14-11 at fulltime.

Mioks coach Billy Gau praised his boys for showing a good fighting spirit against the defending champions.