Milford assault charges dropped as path to potential NRL return cleared

Milford was charged with three counts of assault following an incident in Brisbane last September.

However,News Corp reports all three charges have been discontinued after the 27-year-old appeared in Brisbane court.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Milford picking up and throwing a bin, which damaged a nearby vehicle, out of anger after being attacked by two women, who punched him.

Milford did, however, plead guilty to public nuisance and wilful damage. He was fined but no conviction was recorded.

“Anthony from the outset of this matter has maintained his innocence of any assault charges and today’s result reflects that,” Milford’s lawyer Dave Garratt said.

“He is remorseful for his other actions on that night. He is now looking forward to putting this matter behind him as it’s put a large strain on him and his family and all parties involved.”

It means the path is set to be cleared for an NRL comeback.

The veteran five-eighth has also been linked to the Dolphins to play under former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett — but that wouldn’t be until next season.

“There’s no doubt Anthony has lost his confidence over the last few years, but I’m confident I can help ‘Milf’ turn things around,” Bennett told News Corp.

Source: foxsports.com