Mendi Embrace 7s

The Mendi Mustang Rugby 7s team presenting Southern Highlands and currently in Port Moresby for the KPHL Super 7s Series have been encouraged to take up 7s rugby seriously with an abundant of good talents with natural speed, skill, agility and strength that suits the dynamics of 7s rugby.

After their first pool game last week team captain Rod Luke said it’s a whole new experience for his boys.

Luke said from the Moresby experience the boys are now looking forward to going back home and organize competitions in town to get the interest going and grow rugby union in that part of the country.

He said his boys are embracing the new experience and atmosphere especially playing in such a world class facility.