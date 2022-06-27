 

Matches Deferred In Honour Of Late Boge

BY: Terry Longbut
15:32, June 27, 2022
98 reads

Under 20 and ‘A’ grade matches for the Hanuabada Hawks and Magani were postponed in respect of the death of rugby league icon and legend, the Late Philip Dou Boge.

The matches were moved from Saturday, to Wednesday 29 June, 2022.

In the Women's competition, Gulf West won on forfeit over Paga Panthers, Tarangau beat Butterflies 44-nil and Royals 32, beat Dobo Warriors 8. Hanuabada Hawks are on Bye. 

In the Under 20 matches, Gulf West beat Butterflies 8-4, Tarangau beat Paga Panthers 18-6, Kone Tigers beat Hohola Flies 20-18, Royals beat Dobo Warriors 6-nil, and Kone Storms beat Defence 10-4.

In other 'A' grade matches, Gulf West beat Butterflies 16-14, Kone Tigers beat Hohola Flies 20-18, Tarangau beat Paga Panthers 24-6, Kone Storms beat Defence 16-4, nad Royals beat Dobo Warriors 14-12.

Tags: 
Late Philip Dou Boge
Port Moresby Rugby League
Author: 
Terry Longbut
  • 98 reads