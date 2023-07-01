Match Preview: Raiders v Titans

Even without skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who was rested after Origin II, the Titans forwards took the game up to the highly touted Broncos pack, laying the foundation for their classy backline to lay on some scintillating tries.

At the end of a tumultuous week in which the club parted ways with coach Justin Holbrook, the players dug deep to register their best win of the season, holding the Broncos to half their season average of 23 points per game.

That defensive resolve will again be tested against a Raiders outfit that laid on three tries in 12 minutes to blow the game open against the Roosters on Sunday.

With Seb Kris (234m) and Albert Hopoate (249m) running riot out of the back field and Corey Horsburgh (145m and 50 tackles) continuing his outstanding form, the Raiders made it three wins from their past four outings and again served notice they are a force to be reckoned with in 2023.

The afternoon time slot should ensure plenty of free-flowing football as two exciting attacking outfits match motors in Canberra.

Team News

Raiders: Prop Josh Papali'i is out with a hamstring injury so Pasami Saulo moves into the starting side and Ata Mariota joins the bench. No changes for the home side 24-hours before kick-off.

Titans: Just the one change to the side that upset the Broncos with captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui back on deck after he was rested on Sunday. Jaimin Jolliffe goes back to the bench and Iszack Fa'asuamaleaui to 18th Man. Veteran playmaker Kieran Foran made a solid return from a toe injury and will be all the better for the run. No changes in Friday's update.

Original article by: NRL.com