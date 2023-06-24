Match Preview: Panthers v Knights

After playing out a golden point thriller two months ago, the Panthers and Knights meet again after both suffering narrow losses in Round 16.

The Panthers on the other hand were the competition's hottest team prior to suffering defeat at the hands of the Cowboys in golden point last Friday, in what was their first loss since the end of April.

Penrith have had it all over the Knights in recent times and haven't lost to them in their past seven meetings, while stretching back to 2014 Newcastle have tasted victory over this week's opponent just twice in 16 meetings.

At BlueBet Stadium this year the Panthers have won four of five games, with their sole loss coming in their season opener against the Broncos.

Team News

Panthers: Penrith's Origin players won't back up, leading to a number of changes in the 24-hour update. Tyrone Peachey starts at centre with Thomas Jenkins on the wing while Jaeman Salmon returns to the halves to partner Jack Cogger. Scott Sorensen and Zac Hosking are the back row duo while Matt Eisenhuth shifts back to lock for Isaah Yeo. Luke Garner joins the bench in jersey 20 with Liam Henry named as 18th Man.

Knights: No late changes to the team named earlier in the week. Daniel Saifiti takes his place in the starting front row after missing last week with a sternum issue, while Greg Marzhew returns on the wing after being dropped last week for failing to meet team standards. Tyson Frizell is set to back up from Origin II, but rookie Dylan Lucas keeps his spot due to Lachlan Fitzgibbon being stood down after failing a HIA in Round 16. Brodie Jones remains in the squad as 18th Man.

