Marlins Take Out Pepsi 9s title

The Marlins walked away with K10,000 cash prize and the Cup. Runners up, South City Rams claimed K4,000 in prize money.

The Marlins Team Captain Michael Aimiri said: “We only had two days of training with the boys. The good thing is that we all know each other and have being taking parts in the nines tournament in the city so it helps our combination.”

He said we worked hard on our defense and we also cut down on errors. That’s how we kept ourselves in the contest every games. He added that, scoring try was not a concern for the team. The focus was always on our defense.

Amiri said: “No one expected us to come this far and claim the 2023 Dadi Toka Pepsi Nines Cup. We didn’t expect that too but because of thrust and confidence we had in ourselves took us on top.”

Poreporena Marlins was formed in 2012 by Ray Boio from Hanuabada Village. The team was registered to play Nines only. The team has been a regular in Southern and EMK Nines.

However, because of the growing interest amongst the playing group to participate in the rugby league 13s, the team registered to take part in the 13s competition. Nevertheless, Marlins remains the proud Nines team.

Amiri thanked the man behind the drive of this team, Ray Boio, for his continuous support to the team.